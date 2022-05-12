Glasgow – Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was ready to collapse with exhaustion after delivering the club’s 52nd Scottish league title on Wednesday despite being held 1-1 by Dundee United.
Postecoglou’s men only needed a draw having started the night six points clear of Rangers with two games to play.
