Glasgow – Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was ready to collapse with exhaustion after delivering the club’s 52nd Scottish league title on Wednesday despite being held 1-1 by Dundee United.

Postecoglou’s men only needed a draw having started the night six points clear of Rangers with two games to play.

