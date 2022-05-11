Miami – Jimmy Butler scored 23 points as the Miami Heat thrashed the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 on Tuesday to seize control of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Butler led a superbly balanced offensive performance from Miami as the Heat took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series after dropping the last two games.
