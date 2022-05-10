  • Kyodo

No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka took an ozeki‘s scalp for the third consecutive day Tuesday, maintaining his perfect record at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament by edging out Mitakeumi by the narrowest of margins.

Kotonowaka, who beat Takakeisho and Shodai to open the meet, has no losses so far alongside four other rank-and-filers as high-ranked wrestlers continue to falter at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

