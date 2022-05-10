  • A woman rides a bicycle past a banner for the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A woman rides a bicycle past a banner for the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Hanoi – The SEA Games open in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Thursday after a six-month COVID-19 delay, with Southeast Asian pride at stake in everything from soccer to bodybuilding and esports.

More than 5,000 athletes — including Olympic champions — are vying for over 500 gold medals in the event, which is staged every two years, in what should be packed arenas.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,