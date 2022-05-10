Hanoi – The SEA Games open in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Thursday after a six-month COVID-19 delay, with Southeast Asian pride at stake in everything from soccer to bodybuilding and esports.
More than 5,000 athletes — including Olympic champions — are vying for over 500 gold medals in the event, which is staged every two years, in what should be packed arenas.
