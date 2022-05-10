  • Tom Brady's decision to retract his retirement reportedly impacted planning for the NFL's 2022 schedule. | REUTERS
A team of people and computers have a massive task every season: create as “fair” an NFL schedule as logistically possible. And do it within a system that can produce literally trillions of possibilities.

But as the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, that lengthy process had to essentially be done twice this offseason, thanks to the retirement and un-retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earlier this spring.

