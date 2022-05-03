Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was named the National League’s Rookie of the Month for April, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

The 27-year-old former Hiroshima Carp slugger batted .279 with four home runs and 14 RBIs during his first month in the big leagues.

He is the first Japanese player to pick up the award since Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won the American League honor in September 2018.

Ohtani was also the last Japanese player to receive the award in April.

Suzuki was the biggest name coming out of Japan in the offseason having batted at least .300 and recorded 25-plus home runs in six straight years in Nippon Professional Baseball. The Cubs signed him to a five-year, $85 million deal.

Suzuki also won the NL Player of the Week award in just his second week in the majors.