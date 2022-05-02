An injured Naomi Osaka made a second-round exit from the Madrid Open, falling 6-3, 6-1 to local player Sara Sorribes Tormo on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion revealed she sustained an Achilles injury after her opening win against Anastasia Potapova that limited her performance against the tireless Spaniard.

It was the Japanese star’s second consecutive loss to Sorribes Tormo, who advanced to a last-16 showdown with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

Osaka, playing with tape on her left lower leg, dropped serve in the third game as Sorribes Tormo extended rallies to force her opponent into errors. But the Spaniard’s lead did not last, as Osaka rallied to pull even at 2-2.

Sorribes Tormo, however, took four of the next five games to grab the opening set in 49 minutes.

Osaka was broken early in the second set and called for the doctor, who gave her Ibuprofen for the pain.

The 25-year-old Sorribes Tormo breezed through the set and the contest was over in under 90 minutes.

Osaka is not too concerned about the Achilles problem, but admits she could have managed the injury better by taking painkillers sooner than she did.

“I feel like I couldn’t play the way that I wanted to play, like I was limited, Osaka explained. So there are various things I thought I could do better from the match previously, but I just couldn’t do it.”

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu played an almost flawless match to dismiss Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to reach the last-16 of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.

Raducanu, the U.S. Open champion, who is playing just the second tour-level clay-court event of her career, committed just five unforced errors and dropped a mere three points behind her first serve en route to a 64-minute victory.

“I’m definitely very happy with my performance today. Marta is a great opponent,” Raducanu said of fellow 19-year-old Kostyuk.

“We’ve played several times in the juniors and then once last year. I knew it was always going to be a really tough battle so I went out there trying to be really aggressive.

“It’s pretty funny because it’s my first clay-court season and I’m really enjoying it. Madrid is such a cool city and it’s got such a great vibe about it so I definitely want to try and stay here for as long as possible.”

Raducanu will square off with another Ukrainian in the next round when she meets Anhelina Kalinina, who posted the first top-10 victory of her career on Sunday by upsetting home favorite and world No. 9 Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-0 in 81 minutes.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu claimed her first top-10 victory on clay, and first on any surface since the 2019 US Open final, by upsetting world No. 8 Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 in second round action.