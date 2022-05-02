Shohei Ohtani was pulled out of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday due to right groin tightness. His interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, told reporters after the game that Ohtani intended to play in the Monday afternoon series finale in Chicago, but Angels manager Joe Maddon did not speculate on when Ohtani would be available next.

Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, did not have a hit in three at-bats as the Angels’ designated hitter. He drove in a run on a third-inning groundout and drew a walk.

In his final at-bat, Ohtani felt a tweak in his groin, according to Maddon, after he grounded into a 1-6-3 double play in the seventh inning. Jack Mayfield replaced Ohtani as a pinch hitter in the ninth.

In 22 games this season, Ohtani is batting .228 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. In five seasons with the Angels, he is a .262 hitter with 97 home runs with 259 RBIs.

Ohtani last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings to earn the victory and improve to 2-2. His next turn on the mound could be as soon as Tuesday on the road against the Boston Red Sox, although the Angels have yet to announce their starters for that series.