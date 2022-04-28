Kawasaki Frontale suffered a major setback in its bid for an Asian Champions League knockout-stage berth Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Group I opponent Ulsan Hyundai in Malaysia.

Fellow J. League side Urawa Reds, meanwhile, cruised to a 6-0 win over Singapore’s Lion City Sailors in Thailand to stay in contention to qualify automatically for the round of 16 from Group F.

Leandro Damiao struck a brace for previously unbeaten J. League champion Frontale, which was left ruing missed chances and crucial defensive lapses against South Korea’s 2020 ACL champion Ulsan, whichi it played to a 1-1 deadlock in their opening group-stage match.

Coming off a 5-0 win over Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim, Toru Oniki’s men looked to cement their place on top of the tightly contested group but quickly fell behind against Ulsan, which eliminated Kawasaki from last year’s tournament in a round-of-16 penalty shootout.

Brazilian attacker Leonardo gave Ulsan the lead against the run of play in the 14th minute at Johor’s Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium, then helped set up Um Won-sang for a second six minutes later.

With the K League side parking deep behind the ball, Damiao made a breakthrough in the 40th minute, converting from close range after Marcinho headed Shogo Taniguchi’s lofted pass into his path.

Valeri Qazaishvili extended Ulsan’s lead to 3-1 on a breakaway two minutes into the second half, and Kawasaki could not capitalize with the lion’s share of possession until Damiao added his second in the 92nd minute.

With Ulsan taking the lead in the race for the sole automatic qualification spot, Kawasaki must beat China’s Guangzhou FC in their final group-stage match on Saturday, while hoping other results also go their way.

At Thailand’s Buriram City Stadium, two-time ACL champion Urawa took a 2-0 lead over Lion City into the break following first-half goals from Kazuaki Mawatari and Alex Schalk.

David Moberg Karlsson and Yoshio Koizumi struck early in the second half before substitute Yusuke Matsuo came on to score a brace, netting in the 62nd and 90th minutes.

Ricardo Rodriguez’s Reds have a chance to seal top spot in their remaining group game on Saturday.