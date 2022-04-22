Yuto Horigome, who won the men’s street competition in skateboarding’s historic Tokyo Olympics debut last summer, said Thursday he is more than ready for this weekend’s X Games, the first Japan is hosting.

The three-day X Games Chiba kicks off at Zozo Marine Stadium on Friday. More than 100 athletes from 18 countries will compete for a total of 30 medals awarded in 10 competitions across three sports — skateboarding, BMX biking and motocross.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I hope to deliver my best skating,” Horigome said.

X Games Chiba will feature live musical performances, art installations, and a food and festival experience.

Among the invited athletes are Japanese skaters Horigome, Olympic women’s park champion Sakura Yosozumi, and three-time X Games gold medalist Aori Nishimura.

Australian BMX freestyle rider Logan Martin is also on the entry list, but U.S. street skateboarding star Nyjah Huston and men’s park skateboarding Olympic champion Keegan Palmer of Australia have withdrawn.

X Games Chiba marks the 64th edition of X Games since the event’s inception in 1995.