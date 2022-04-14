Chicago Cubs’ rookie Seiya Suzuki extended his hit streak to five games to begin the season, but the visitors were beaten by the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Wednesday for a two-game series split.

Suzuki, who has nine RBIs already, hit an RBI single to center in the fourth inning to help the Cubs close their deficit to 5-2 at PNC Park. But the Pirates were able to hold on to their early lead earned from a first-inning, three-run homer by Ben Gamel.

“We were behind (in the fourth) and I wanted to close the gap one run at a time, so it was good that I was able to score a runner,” Suzuki said.

“I’m not so concerned (about the hit streak). I want to do my part to make sure the team starts winning from tomorrow.”

With one out and runners on first and second in the fourth, Suzuki connected off Pittsburgh starting pitcher Zach Thompson.

Suzuki went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. The Japanese right fielder is hitting .400 and has an OBP of .524 in the season’s early going.

In the first game of the series against the Pirates on Tuesday, he hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats, having also gone deep in the previous game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pirates first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. Dillon Peters (1-0), who worked two innings in relief of Thompson, got the win.