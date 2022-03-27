Japanese horses claimed five wins from nine races at the Dubai World Cup card on Saturday, taking out two Group 1 turf titles and three in G2 at Meydan Racecourse.
Last year’s Japanese Derby winner Shahryar, ridden by Cristian Demuro, won the 2,410-meter Dubai Sheema Classic for his second G1 victory.
The Yutaka Yoshida-steered Panthalassa shared the spoils with Ireland’s Lord North in the 1,800-meter Dubai Turf for his first G1 win.
Stay Foolish won the 3,200-meter Dubai Gold Cup on turf in G2, while on the dirt track, Bathrat Leon claimed the 1,600-meter Godolphin Mile and Crown Pride took out the 1,900-meter UAE Derby.
