Yokozuna Terunofuji, who has looked far from his best in the 15-day event at Edion Arena Osaka, got an easy win to stay one back of the two leaders on Wednesday, the fourth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

Sumo’s sole grand champion, Terunofuji (3-1) staved off defeat by the slimmest of margins the day before, but easily handled giant Mongolian No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo (2-2) from the get-go, forcing him back on the charge and out of the ring.

The yokozuna was dealing with pain in both of his surgically repaired knees in January, when his two-tournament win streak ended. He then tested positive for the coronavirus in February. Terunofuji improved to 13-2 in his career against Ichinojo.

New ozeki Mitakeumi and former ozeki Takayasu share the lead at 4-0 after six wrestlers started Wednesday with unbeaten records.

The leading group, however, was quickly whittled down as No. 16 Nishikigi (3-1) fell to No. 17 Kagayaki (3-1) in the day’s first makuuchi-division bout. No. 14 Yutakayama (3-1) soon followed, losing to No. 16, Kotokuzan, who improved to 2-2 in his first tourney in sumo’s top flight.

Mitakeumi got his second gift win in two days. Takanosho (1-3) took control from the start, but misjudged the speed of the ozeki’s tactical retreat. The komusubi lunged too far forward, lost his balance and was easily slapped down as Mitakeumi skipped perilously atop the straw bales.

On Tuesday, Mitakeumi failed to grab a belt hold at the charge and was on the back foot when his opponent stumbled forward to defeat.

New sekiwake Wakatakakage (3-1) was slapped down by No. 4 Kiribayama (3-1).

No. 7 maegashira Takayasu, nearly a year since his last 10-win tourney, improved to 4-0 with a workmanlike victory over baby-faced 24-year-old Kotonowaka (3-1). The young No. 6 kept the veteran at bay at the start, but the No. 7 eventually wrangled an overarm hold and used it to throw Kotonowaka down to his first loss.

Ozeki Shodai continued to look lost as he fell to 0-4, just four losses away from demotion to sekiwake in an awkward loss to No. 1 Ura (1-3).

The top maegashira, a narrow loser to Terunofuji on Tuesday, struck the ozeki low on the charge. When Shodai extended his left arm to regain his balance, Ura grabbed it, spun the stunned ozeki and shoved him out from behind.

Ozeki Takakeisho overpowered No. 1 Daieisho (2-2) to even his own record at 2-2. A day after one of his trademark power shoves missed its target and his momentum carried him out against komusubi Hoshoryu, Takakeisho kept his balance, and his opponent squarely in front of him.

Abi, the other sekiwake debutant, beat No. 3 Meisei (1-3) to stay one back of the leaders at 3-1.

Hoshoryu (2-2), the nephew of former Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu, followed up Tuesday’s slick win over Takakeisho with a well-timed counterattack that allowed him to shove veteran Mongolian No. 2 Tamawashi (1-3) out from behind.