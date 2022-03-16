Spanish first-division titan Barcelona has signed on Spotify as its main sponsor in a deal that will carry the music streaming platform’s name on the shirts and stadium of the La Liga club.

Under the partnership, Barca’s stadium will be renamed “Spotify Camp Nou” in the first instance of the club adding a sponsor’s name to the title, Sweden-based Spotify said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a report from Catalan radio station Rac1 last month pegged the sponsorship agreement’s value at €280 million ($306 million).

“We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify,” Barcelona President Joan Laporta said in a statement.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences … making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”

From July 1, Spotify’s name will appear on the front of Barcelona’s men’s and women’s team shirts for five seasons beginning with the 2022-23 campaign, while sponsorship of the team’s training shirts will conclude one year earlier.

The companies also plan to use the stadium to promote the work of musical artists to the club’s global television audience.

“We have always used our marketing investment to amplify artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale,” Spotify Chief Freemium Business Officer Alex Norstrom said. “Spotify’s mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity, supporting artists to make a living off their art and connecting with fans.

“We believe this partnership creates many opportunities to deliver on this mission in unique, imaginative and impactful ways.”

Barcelona’s player roster includes some of European soccer’s biggest stars, including Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi left the club last year in a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca counts Nike, Japanese retailer Rakuten and Turkish company Beko as its main sponsors, according to its website.

Rakuten has sponsored the men’s team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the official shirt sponsor for the women’s team in 2018.

