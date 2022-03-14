OSAKA – Terunofuji, sumo’s lone yokozuna lost to No. 1 maegashira Daieisho on a day of upsets at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday.
Newly promoted Mitakeumi was the only victorious ozeki on Day 2, with both demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki, Takakeisho and Shodai, failing to make progress toward the eight wins required to avoid dropping from sumo’s second-highest rank.
Former sekiwake Daieisho (2-0) used a powerful thrusting attack to defeat Terunofuji in the last bout of the day at Edion Arena Osaka, which is hosting a grand tournament with spectators for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The maegashira, who had beaten Terunofuji (1-1) in September, managed to keep the Mongolian-born yokozuna away from his belt, knocking him off balance and shoving him out from behind.
“My opening charge wasn’t great, but I was able to keep going,” Daieisho said. “I’ll try to keep it up tomorrow.”
January winner Mitakeumi was too strong for the other No. 1, Ura (0-2), pushing him out to stay undefeated as an ozeki.
Following a strong opening hit, Mitakeumi fended off a leg-pick attempt by his slippery opponent and bundled him over the straw bales.
Takakeisho (1-1) was unable to establish his preferred pushing sumo against giant No. 2 Ichinojo (1-1), who halted the ozeki at the opening clash and forced him out with a series of strong shoves.
“I just want to keep moving forward and good things will happen,” Ichinojo said.
Shodai (0-2) never looked to be in the contest against komusubi Takanosho (1-1), who quickly secured victory via push out.
Having strung together one lackluster tournament after another, Shodai has given no indication he can avoid demotion at the 15-day meet.
Abi (1-1) earned his first win as a sekiwake, blowing away No. 2 Tamawashi (1-1) from the jump with his trademark thrusting sumo.
Sekiwake Wakatakakage (2-0) reeled off another impressive win in his first meet at sumo’s third-highest rank, quickly crushing out No. 3 Onosho (1-1).
New komusubi Hoshoryu dropped to 0-2 in his debut tournament among the three elite sanyaku ranks below yokozuna, after he was thrown down by No. 4 Kiribayama (2-0).
