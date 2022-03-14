Midfielder Daichi Kamada struck early in the second half Sunday to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 win against Bochum in the German top flight.

After scoring the winner in Frankfurt’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Real Betis midweek, Kamada once again made the vital breakthrough at Deutsche Bank Park against a Bochum side featuring his Samurai Blue teammate Takuma Asano.

Aiming to avoid an unwanted club record of five straight Bundesliga losses at home, manager Oliver Glasner’s side got off to a poor start, conceding a 19th-minute goal to Sebastian Polter from a set piece.

Asano missed a chance to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute when he was stopped one-on-one by Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The Eagles drew level in the 46th minute through an own goal and pulled ahead six minutes later when Kamada tapped in following a flowing attacking move, bringing his season tally to three league goals and seven across all competitions.

Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe did not come off the bench for Frankfurt.

In other Bundesliga action, Arminia Bielefeld’s Masaya Okugawa played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss away to Borussia Dortmund.

In the Belgian top flight, Sint-Truiden’s Daichi Hayashi scored his sixth league goal of the season in a 1-0 win away to Genk.

Japanese-owned Sint-Truiden also started Japan’s Daniel Schmidt, Taichi Hara and Daiki Hashioka, while Samurai Blue winger Junya Ito played the full match for Genk.

In Austria’s top tier, Keito Nakamura scored a brace in LASK’s 6-0 drubbing of Tyrol.