Yokohama F. Marinos defender Yuki Saneto netted a spectacular overhead equalizer with the final kick of the game Saturday to salvage a 1-1 draw against Consadole Sapporo in the J. League first division.

Having arrived at Sapporo Dome in first place on goal difference, Marinos trailed 1-0 following Daiki Suga’s second-half opener and looked destined for an upset until Saneto’s 95th-minute heroics.

After a ball into the box flew high off the head of teammate Anderson Lopes, the 33-year-old Saneto connected with the acrobatic bicycle kick that hit the bottom of the crossbar and landed over the goal line.

The result left Mihailo Petrovic’s squad still searching for their first win of the campaign, with draws in all four J1 matches this season.

Suga gave the hosts the lead in the 70th minute when he fired a tightly angled shot across Marinos keeper Yohei Takaoka and into the net off the inside of the far post.

Kevin Muscat’s men created the better of the first-half chances, with midfielder Joel Chima Fujita hitting the post early and Sapporo keeper Takanori Sugeno stopping attempts from Lopes and fellow Brazilian attacker Elber.

“I think we (missed) a number of chances, particularly in the first half,” former Australia defender Muscat said. “But in the end, we got an equalizer in the last second … so no complaints.”

Two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale are top with 13 points, two ahead of Yokohama, after Marcinho’s 25th-minute winner was enough to see off Nagoya Grampus 1-0 at home.

In other J1 action, Cerezo Osaka were 3-1 winners away to Shimizu S-Pulse, while Jubilo Iwata drew 1-1 at home to Gamba Osaka after Leandro Pereira netted the visitors’ 88th-minute equalizer.

FC Tokyo overcame Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 at home, Kashiwa Reysol beat visiting Avispa Fukuoka 1-0, and Kyoto Sanga secured a 1-1 draw away to Shonan Bellmare after being reduced to 10 men for the second straight game.