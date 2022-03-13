Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich won the Nagoya Women’s Marathon in a new race-record time on Sunday, finishing ahead of Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter and Japan’s Yuka Ando in second and third, respectively.

The prize money for first place at the 2022 race was increased to $250,000, making it the most richly rewarded marathon in the world. In addition to elite competitors, it also admitted general-entry runners residing in Japan.

Chepngetich, the 2019 world marathon champion and 2021 Chicago Marathon winner, crossed the line at Vantelin Dome Nagoya in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 18 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Salpeter, winner of the 2020 Tokyo Marathon. Ando clocked 2:22:22.

Ando, who competed in the 10,000 meters event at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, met the qualifying time of sub-2:23:18 to be granted entry into the world athletics championships to be held in Oregon in July.

The race became a two-woman battle between Chepngetich and Salpeter after the 30-kilometer mark, but Chepngetich made a decisive uphill surge with around 8 km remaining, running strongly all the way to the finish line.