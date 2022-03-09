Hidetora Hanada, 2020’s amateur yokozuna, made headlines again this week — but not for his exploits inside the sumo ring.

The second-year Nippon Sport Science University student took part in open tryouts for the X League, Japan’s premier American football competition, in Kawasaki on March 6.

Despite a complete lack of experience on the gridiron, and needing to buy a helmet and pads just for the combine-style event, Hanada was the star of the show at Fujitsu Stadium.

The tryouts were streamed live, and in offensive line drills the sumo wrestler could be seen dominating opponents that had been playing football for years.

While official results weren’t released, longtime football commentator Hiroaki Shishido reported the former All-Japan champion delivered a 40-yard dash time of 5.23 seconds — an impressive performance for a newcomer working out in front of scouts for the first time.

The Wakayama native’s performance drew audible gasps from coaches in the stands and his outing dominated both newspaper headlines and social media feeds related to the event.

Hanada’s switch of sports didn’t come out of the blue, however.

In a pre-tryout interview on the event’s official website, the NSSU student said he had been watching American football and incorporating elements of its training into his workouts since elementary school.

Hanada’s favorite NFL player is Aaron Donald — and with a height of 185 cm and weighing in at 135 kg, the gridiron rookie has almost identical measurements to the Los Angeles Rams superstar.

Using the phrase nitōryu, which translates literally as “wielding dual swords” and is often used to describe athletes like Shohei Otani who are adept at two diverse skills, Hanada stated his desire to become both an NFL player and a yokozuna in professional sumo.

If he realizes the first dream, he’ll be the first athlete to do so from these shores.

While several Japanese players have made offseason NFL rosters in the past several years and even taken part in preseason action, none to date have survived final cuts or played in a regular-season game.

Hanada turned to one of those who has come closest when preparing for his X League tryout.

Takashi Kurihara, who has spent time in camp with the Baltimore Ravens, helped Hanada refine his sprint technique in the weeks leading up to last weekend’s event.

The impressive results achieved in a limited time means the two will almost certainly work together again if Hanada switches sports. That’s something he now realizes he’ll have to do to have any hope of making the NFL.

Speaking to reporters after the March 6 workout, Hanada revealed he has changed his original plan and decided that it would be better to try and forge a career in football first before taking up sumo later.

“The life of an NFL player is short and it’s absolutely better to do when younger,” Hanada said. “Wakanohana tried to take up American football after becoming a yokozuna and he said it’s not a sport you can do when older. Terunofuji became yokozuna at 29 so it wouldn’t be too late for me either.”

Even with youth and athletic prowess on his side, making the NFL is a long shot for Hanada.

Competition is fierce in America’s biggest sport and there are far more NFL-level players with top-tier college experience than there are spots available on rosters.

The closest any sumo wrestler has come to professional football remains former maegashira Wakanoho’s brief stint with the University of South Florida’s Division I program.

Six Japanese X League players were drafted into the Canadian Football League last season, however, and that league has a global program that makes Canada a more realistic long-term destination for Hanada.

Even if he doesn’t make it in professional football overseas, Hanada can still experience gridiron at a high level domestically.

Though not widely known, Japan is by far the most dominant power in the global American football scene outside of the United States and Canada.

In the five world championships held to date, only Japan (twice) and the United States (three times) have taken home gold.

At the senior club and international levels, no Japanese team has ever lost a game to a side from outside the U.S. or Canada since football first arrived on these shores in 1934.

The X League is also stacked with Americans that have NFL, CFL and NCAA experience, and Tokyo Dome hosts a championship game that attracts up to 35,000 people each January.

If Hanada were to become yokozuna and then join the X League, he’d be the third grand champion to do so.

The aforementioned Wakanohana spent time at Onward Skylarks after hanging up his mawashi belt, while Wajima was both player and team official at Gakusei-Engokai Rocbull.

Links between the two sports remain strong and in recent years former yokozuna Kisenosato has even been part of the NHK commentary team for the Rice Bowl.

If Hanada does play football domestically, the nine-time champion Obic Seagulls are the most likely destination.

The Chiba-based outfit was the only team he mentioned playing for in post-workout interviews, and sources inside the organization have indicated there has already been contact between the two sides.

At Obic, Hanada would have a chance to play alongside arguably the greatest football player Japan has ever produced. Wide receiver Noriaki Kinoshita won multiple championships at Ritsumeikan University and was a star in NFL Europe.

Kinoshita helped Amsterdam Admirals to consecutive World Bowl titles in 2005 and 2006 before impressing in time spent with Atlanta Falcons.

If Hanada sticks with football he could have an opportunity to become one of the few homegrown players able to earn a professional contract domestically.

The 20-year-old is star material, and his talent and ability to grab the headlines would be invaluable to a league that often struggles to market itself despite having a high quality product.