A horrendous last-minute error from Gamba Osaka ‘keeper Kei Ishikawa gifted visiting two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale a point on Sunday in their 2-2 J-League first division draw.

The game was entering the fifth and final minute of stoppage time when Ishikawa rolled the ball forward from his hand outside his own box, unaware of Kawasaki forward Yu Kobayashi behind him. Leandro Damiao got Kobayashi’s pass and kicked into the empty net to leave the goalkeeper on his knees in despair at Panasonic Stadium.

It was a cruel result for Gamba, which led twice and defended resolutely but are left without a win from its two home games. Gamba had forward Patric sent off in a controversial manner in its season-opening 3-1 defeat to Kashima Antlers two weeks ago.

“It was a tough, hard game. We were close to getting that home win, but you never know what will happen in football until the last whistle,” Gamba manager Tomohiro Katanosaka said.

Yuki Yamamoto’s 34th-minute volley gave the home side the lead, with the midfielder finding the right bottom corner from the edge of the box after a cross was headed clear into his path.

Damiao, last season’s co-top scorer, spurned a big Kawasaki chance late in the half when Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin bamboozled two Gamba players to release Daiya Tono, only for his square ball to be miscued by the Brazilian with just the keeper to beat.

Ten Miyagi brought the visitors on level terms in the 75th minute when he superbly controlled a cross to leave his marker, Kosuke Onose, inside out before sending a shot in off the far right post.

Onose, however, made amends just two minutes later, his left-footed effort from the edge of the area hitting a defender’s leg and looping over keeper Jun Sung-ryong to restore Gamba’s lead.

Miyagi’s low 88th-minute header across the goal came off the right upright, and Gamba looked to have had all three points in the bag. But one last twist left Kawasaki on 10 points from five games and Gamba on four points from three.

Elsewhere, Yokohama F Marinos, which has also played five to fit in its upcoming Asian Champions League campaign, beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 at home. Marinos is level on points with Kawasaki but lead on goal difference.

Ryotaro Araki, named the J1’s best young player last term, struck a deflected winner as Kashima Antlers won 1-0 at home, handing Kashiwa Reysol its first defeat.

Nagoya Grampus drew 1-1 with Sagan Tosu, Urawa Reds beat Shonan Bellmare 2-0, and Avispa Fukuoka played out a goalless draw with Consadole Sapporo all at home.

FC Tokyo won 1-0 away to Cerezo Osaka, while Andres Iniesta’s opener wasn’t enough as Vissel Kobe were held to a 1-1 draw at Sanfrecce Hiroshima.