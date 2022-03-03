Takumi Minamino scored a first-half brace as Liverpool progressed to the F.A. Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool reached the last eight of the competition for the first time under Juergen Klopp, and for the first time since 2015.

Klopp said Minamino delivered “one of his best games” for the club as the Japan international scored the opener 27 minutes in, then doubled the advantage with a right-footed shot 12 minutes later.

The 27-year-old was on the bench for the League Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday, but did not play.

The brace marked Minamino’s eighth and ninth goals of the campaign across all competitions.

Norwich did not make it easy, with Lukas Rupp giving the visitors hope with a goal with 14 minutes remaining.

That ensured a nervy finish at Anfield, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson forced to deny Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe, but the hosts held on to remain in the hunt for three more trophies this season.

“We have never been in an F.A. Cup quarterfinal,” Klopp told ITV. “We made 10 changes to the team and we were always going to find it tough against a good team, but we played really good football and scored some really good goals.

“Takumi is an incredible player and tonight was the best game he had for us. He was a constant threat throughout.”

Southampton joined Liverpool in the quarterfinals as it continued its fine form with a 3-1 win over West Ham United.