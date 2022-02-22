A total of 29 athletes who will represent Japan in the upcoming Beijing Paralympics are awaiting the nation’s spotlight with 10 days to go until competitions get under way in the Chinese capital.

Japanese Paralympic Committee president Junichi Kawai will head the Japan delegation that includes athletes who will compete across four snow sports — alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding.

Athletes have seen their pre-Paralympics training disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and will be forced to compete without having participated in test events which give them a chance to get a feel for the venues and snow conditions in Beijing.

“These games will come down to teamwork and adaptability,” Kawai said.

The JPC has not set a medal target for the Beijing Paralympics. Japan won 10 medals, including three gold, in Pyeongchang in 2018.

A team-forming ceremony for Japanese para athletes will be held Thursday in Tokyo, with the first batch of the Japan delegation scheduled to arrive in Beijing the following day.

The Paralympics will take place over 10 days from March 4-13, in five venues across Beijing. Athletes will be competing in 78 events in six sports — 39 for men, 35 for women and four mixed events.