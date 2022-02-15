Japanese wunderkind Kokomo Murase won the bronze medal in the women’s snowboard big air event on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics, with veteran Anna Gasser of Austria defending her gold with an incredible final jump.

Murase was the only one of three Japanese in the final at the Big Air Shougang venue to reach the podium, with two excellent jumps giving her 171.50 points. The 17-year-old became the youngest female Japanese athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

“It’s like a dream and I can’t believe it. Thanks to everyone, I am able to be here,” said a beaming Murase. “I didn’t earn this medal alone. I am grateful to everyone involved.”

Fresh off winning the slopestyle gold, Kiwi Zoi Sadowski Synnott looked to be untouchable with 177.00 until Gasser snatched gold with a clean double cork 1260 in her third hit.

Gasser scored 185.50 while the New Zealander did not improve with her final jump and finished with silver.

Gasser said she had initially planned to perform the cab double cork 1260 in her opening jump but had to change her plans due to wind conditions, describing her win as a “surprise.”

“In Pyeongchang I felt myself that I was the big favorite, I won Big Airs leading up and I had tricks no one else had,” she added.

“This time, I was like, it’s going to be hard to get on the podium. This one feels way more unexpected for me.”

Sadowski-Synnott had nothing but praise for the gold medalist.

“Seeing Anna do the cab 12 and defend her medal was a great moment and we’re all stoked for each other,” she said.

Murase started relatively slowly with a 1080 that only brought 80 points from the judges but she quickly turned up the volume, putting down a massive frontside 1080 in her second that brought 91.50 from the scorers, the best score of the second round.

In her final jump, she could not stick the landing and failed to improve her score. She rushed to hug the other competitors after they attempted the hardest tricks, saying there was great spirit among the snowboarders.

“They are not rivals. We’re competing with each other, it’s friendly,” Murase added.

Reira Iwabuchi was solid but unable to pull the big scores out on her first two jumps. She finished just off the podium in fourth.

With nothing to lose, she went huge on her final hit and almost landed the first in-competition triple cork in women’s big air history. She landed just on the tail of her board and fell but was still swamped by her competitors who congratulated her as she waited for her score.

“I finished fourth again and that makes me sad, but I’m glad I was able to take on the challenge,” said Iwabuchi, lamenting her repeat of the fourth-place she achieved in the same event at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“I was really happy to have so many people support me here.”

Miyabi Onitsuka had a heavy slam on her first jump and had to be assisted off the landing area, walking under her own power but clearly shaken up.

She bravely faced up to her second jump and threw a 1260 but over-rotated on the landing and was punished by the judges, giving her no shot at a medal in a competition in which the riders’ best two scores count.

Another heavy crash on her third jump just compounded her pain. She finished in 11th place out of 12 finalists.