Finding snow at the Winter Olympics requires several transfers — and no shortage of patience.

But eventually — after a 30-minute bus ride from the media center in Beijing, a 50-minute high-speed train and another 20-minute bus ride (whenever the right one arrives) — journalists making their way from the Chinese capital are able to reach the Zhangjiakou media center.

Another bus brings reporters to the competition areas, where mountains of human-made snow provide a surface for the world’s best skiers and snowboarders to showcase their talents on the halfpipe, moguls and other courses.

The nature of the Winter Olympics, with its combination of indoor and outdoor disciplines, inevitably results in the establishment of at least two venue clusters, each with their own atmosphere and culture.

This is just as true for the 2022 Games: Compared with the world of glass, pavement and concrete inhabited by those covering competitions in central Beijing, Zhangjiakou is a bubble of an entirely different nature.

For those traveling from the Chinese capital, the first major port of call is Qinghe station, where a special entrance has been established for Games personnel to board exclusive trains on the Beijing–Zhangjiakou intercity railway.

The new line, opened in December 2019, transfers passengers over the 174-kilometer distance between the two cities in just 50 minutes, reaching top speeds of 350 kilometers per hour. And in a throwback to the surreal scenes that greeted arrivals at Beijing Capital Airport, members of security at Taizicheng Station are all fully dressed in hazmat suits, and staffers regularly spray disinfectant on walkways and in corridors. Buses separate those heading for the broadcast and media centers, which unlike in Beijing are in separate locations.

The media center, as well as the venues themselves, are closer to the atmospheres that those inside the protective “closed loop” in Beijing have come to expect. Smiling volunteers decked out in masks and face shields eagerly approach asking to trade lapel pins — one shows off her accreditation card, which has been autographed by legendary American snowboarder Shaun White.

“The staff are doing their best to put athletes first and I don’t feel like it’s difficult to perform,” Japanese snowboarder Kaito Hamada said. “Rather, everyone’s doing their best to create a great environment and I’m grateful for that.”

From the base of the snowboarding area, the halfpipe and slopestyle courses are impressive — and blinding under the midday sun. But the almost complete lack of snow on nearby hills is a reminder that all of the white stuff seen at these Games is artificial, requiring approximately one million cubic meters of water to create.

The decision to host the Winter Games in a region that gets little natural snowfall has drawn criticism from environmental groups. But for some snowboarders competing in Monday’s men’s slopestyle final, the surface was comfortably familiar.

“Most resorts have a base of fake snow, so it’s not new for us, but … I’m from Montreal and we have a lot of fake snow out there, so it feels kind of natural, (like) riding at home,” Canada’s Sebastien Toutant said. “It was pretty amazing for all being fake and being really cold the past week as well.”

Sweden’s Mona Brorsson skis on the course at the National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, China, on Monday. | REUTERS

Monday’s high of minus 9 degrees Celsius, with a low of minus 20 expected at night, was a relief for those who have had to deal with even lower temperatures. Those who have been stationed in the remote mountain cluster for the entirety of the Games agreed that the sunny skies above Genting Snowboard Park represented the best weather they’d seen yet.

The relative warmth came too late for cross-country skiers who struggled in bitterly cold conditions over the weekend, with Swedish officials calling for events at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center to be held earlier in the day.

“If (the International Ski Federation) says it’s minus 17 degrees and it’s windy, and it’s minus 35 degrees with the wind chill, what do you do then?” Team Sweden chief Anders Bystroem told reporters according to Reuters. “Saturday, the (women’s skiathlon) started at 4 p.m. and Frida Karlsson was completely destroyed by the cold. It’s not good that the sprint starts even later.”

Still and sunny skies allowed for the men’s downhill skiing final to at last take place after high winds forced the event’s postponement on Sunday.

“It was perfect weather, no wind, and I was just standing perfectly on the skis. A dream came true,” Switzerland’s Beat Fuez said after winning the gold medal.

Canada’s Mark McMorris competes in the snowboard men’s slopestyle final at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

While skiers still have plenty of competition left in Zhangjiakou, many of the weekend’s slopestyle competitors will now head to Beijing in order to compete in the big air event on a venue built atop a former steel mill.

For those snowboarders, it will be a chance to experience the atmosphere of the main Olympic Village that they have only seen from afar.

“The athlete’s village in Beijing looks more fun than the one here, based on what I’ve seen on my friends’ Instagram stories,” Hamada said, a sentiment agreed with by Toutant.

“I’m glad we get to see the mountain and then get to see the village, just to see the whole (thing),” the Canadian said. “I think Beijing’s going to be a whole lot warmer too, so it’s going to feel nice.”

