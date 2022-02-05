Beijing – China detected 45 new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Friday, up from 21 a day earlier, the organizing committee of Winter Games said Saturday.
Of the total infections, 26 were among new arrivals, including 20 athletes or team officials.
The remaining 19 were already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games’ official website.
