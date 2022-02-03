Celtic stormed to the top of the Scottish Premiership with its first victory over Rangers in over two years as Reo Hatate scored two goals in a 3-0 win at Celtic Park.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed the win as a sign of the progress the Hoops have made in his first season in charge.

Postecoglou lost three of his first six league matches, but Celtic is unbeaten in 18 since.

Hatate was the star of the show in his Old Firm debut on Wednesday, as the Japanese midfielder scored twice and set up the other goal for Liel Abada.

The victory moved Celtic one point clear of its Glasgow rival at the top of the table.

Postecoglou’s men have overturned a six-point deficit at the winter break in the last four games and should like their chances of taking back the title with a number of key players set to return from injury and international duty.

“Going top is a sign of the progression,” Postecoglou said. “We lost three of our first six games and everyone knows how the Scottish Premiership works, we have had to be nearly perfect since.

“It was a big game, we knew the consequences. There was big pressure on us and they handled it.”

Rangers had been unbeaten in the previous seven meetings between the teams but was blown away in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first Old Firm game in charge.

“It seemed like it was the first Old Firm we’ve played,” said Van Bronckhorst, who has plenty of experience in the Glasgow derby from his time as a Rangers player.

“We know what it will bring. The environment, the ambiance, the pressure, but it seemed like we weren’t ready for it.

“When the whistle blew we were just waiting for the goal to be scored. We were too naive and deserved to be 3-0 down.”

Rangers stopped Celtic’s bid for a record 10th consecutive title last year by winning the league by 25 points.

Celtic has been transformed by Postecoglou’s arrival from the J. League and the Japanese players who followed him to Glasgow.

Hatate already looks a bargain having cost just over £1 million ($1.3 million) when he joined from Kawasaki Frontale, and got Celtic off to the perfect start by firing through a crowd of players into the far corner after just five minutes.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was at fault for two goals in a 3-3 draw at Ross County over the weekend that allowed Celtic to close within striking distance at the top of the table.

The 40-year-old, however, justified Van Bronckhorst’s faith by producing a hat-trick of saves to prevent Giorgos Giakoumakis from doubling the home side’s lead.

Rangers looked to have weathered the storm as halftime approached.

Celtic, however, hit a quick-fire double just before the break which sparked jubilant scenes of celebration in the first clash between the sides in front of a full crowd at Celtic Park in over two years.

Hatate was first, producing another wonderful finish by curling beyond the grasp of McGregor from outside the box.

With Rangers still reeling, Hatate hit a cross that was pounced on by Abada, who scored his 13th goal of the season with a classy first-touch finish.