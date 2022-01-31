Yoshikazu Nonomura, chairman of first-division side Consadole Sapporo, has effectively been selected to be the next J. League chairman, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said Sunday.

The 49-year-old Nonomura, the first chairman to have played in the J-League, will be confirmed by the board of directors on Monday and will replace incumbent chairman Mitsuru Mirai in March.

Nonomura turned pro out of university with Ichihara, currently in the J2, and Sapporo, where he retired in 2001. He served as team president until taking over as chairman in 2013.

Under his management, Consadole has expanded its business operations and become established in the top-tier J1. It is hoped Nonomura’s experience in club management will prove valuable in boosting the J. League and make it more competitive.