The Los Angeles Rams booked their second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday after staging a fourth rally to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns while Matt Gay drilled a 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining to help the Rams advance to the Super Bowl which will be played at their own SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who upset the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title earlier Sunday.

The nail biting NFC Championship showdown between the two Californian rivals effectively ended when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception on San Francisco’s final possession.

It was the final act of a tense duel at SoFi Stadium which saw San Francisco’s dogged defense lay the foundation for a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But Stafford found star receiver Cooper Kupp for his second touchdown of the game to make it 17-14 and Gay nailed two field goals to give the Rams the lead.

“That was an unbelievable performance by our team,” Stafford said afterwards.

“It didn’t start the way we wanted it to, guys battled. I said in the locker room there’s no way we’re not going to win this damn game. Our guys put our minds to it and came out here and did it.”

Stafford was left breathing a huge sigh of relief, however, after a crucial blunder by 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the fourth quarter.

Under no pressure, Tartt dropped a sure interception and the Rams avoided a turnover. They finished the drive with a game-tying field goal by Gay.

The vaunted Rams defense then came up big with another stop to force a 49ers punt, and the Rams took over once more to set up Gay’s winning field goal.

There was still plenty of time for Garoppolo to drive for a possible game-winning score, but the Rams defense was in no mood to give up the lead.

Under pressure on 3rd and 13, Garoppolo desperately shoveled the ball away hoping to avoid a sack, but it looped into the arms of Travin Howard to effectively end the game.

“I’ve got total trust and confidence in that defense, man, they’ve been unbelievable all year,” Stafford said.

“Way to freakin’ ice the game, I loved it. I’d rather be out there playing but, man, they came through. What a way to end it,” said Stafford, who finished with 337 yards and two touchdowns.