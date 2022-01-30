Moments before the most important match of Ash Barty’s career, she bounced about on her feet, chatting to coach Craig Tyzzer in the corridors of Melbourne Park.

The world No. 1 looked relaxed despite the enormity of the moment ahead of her at Rod Laver Arena.

Saturday’s warmup for the Australian Open final also involved playing cricket strokes.

Barty was preparing to end the title drought for locals at the Australian Open dating back to Chris O’Neil’s triumph in 1978, yet nothing about her demeanor seemed overly stressed.

It did not quite ring true on court, as Danielle Collins launched a serious challenge in the second set of the contest, but ultimately Barty emerged as the champion with a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory.

Australia has won the America’s Cup, multiple World Cups in cricket and rugby, while Australians have won dozens of gold medal and titles in other sports in the 44 years since O’Neil’s victory.

Conquering the Australian Open, however, proved to be a challenge beyond the likes of Pat Cash, Pat Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt and Sam Stosur, who all captured majors elsewhere but failed to deliver on home soil.

That is until Barty ended the drought on Saturday, proving she is a master of all surfaces as she has also triumphed on clay at the French Open in 2019 and on grass at Wimbledon last year. The U.S. Open is now the only hole in her resume, though she has won a doubles title at Flushing Meadows.

Barty said it was “pretty amazing” and Australian great Rod Laver agreed.

“A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @AshBarty and I am so happy for you tonight,” Laver tweeted.

Barty, however, is still coming to grips with her status as a world leader in tennis.

“To be honest, I don’t really feel like I belong with those champions of our sport,” the world No. 1 said.

“It’s amazing to be able to have this experience and this opportunity on three different surfaces and be really consistent across the board.

“So to have a Grand Slam title on each surface is pretty amazing. I never thought it would ever happen to me.”

Barty’s adoring fans, many of them in green and gold, flocked to Melbourne Park on Saturday in anticipation of celebrating ‘Australia Day’ for a second time in three days.

The 25-year-old did not disappoint.

O’Neil was among those cheering on from the stands on a floodlit Rod Laver Arena. When Barty converted her first match point with a forehand crosscourt winner, 12,000 fans leapt to their feet to hail the new champion.

Fittingly, organizers arranged for Barty to receive the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from her idol, mentor and fellow indigenous Australian, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, whose presence was a closely guarded secret.

The first person Barty hugged on court was her longtime doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, who acted as a mother to Barty when she was a homesick teenager traveling away from home.

She gave “Australian of the Year” Dylan Alcott, the quad wheelchair tennis champion, a lengthy hug in the corridors shortly after her triumph.

Outside the stadium Stosur, who was commentating on the match after retiring from singles last week, was dancing with glee. The 2011 U.S. Open champion could not wait to join her friend for the “Barty Party.”

The Australian Open champion touched on those friends and others such as Rafter, who has hit with her through the years, when explaining why her triumph meant so much to so many.

“As Australians, we’re extremely lucky to have the tennis history and the rich history that we do, particularly here at the Australian Open,” she said.

“There are a few that are closer to home for me, and obviously more of their stories I’ve been more invested in just because I know them more as a person.

“Those people that come to mind, Pat Rafter and Evonne, in the way that they handled themselves on the court… there’s just no one better.

“Now to be able to have this part of my dream kind of achieved is amazing. I have to really understand that that came from the processes that we put in with my team and the people that are around me, because without them, I wouldn’t be half the person that I am.”

