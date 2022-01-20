Melbourne – French veteran Alize Cornet described herself as “a bit of a dinosaur” after she eliminated world number No. 3 and 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, upsetting the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3.
WTA Finals winner Muguruza, the WTA Finals winner, struggled with her serve throughout the clash against her 61st-ranked opponent at at Rod Laver Arena, losing in 1 hour, 27 minutes.
Cornet has never been past the fourth round of a major, but has a lot of experience, with 60 consecutive appearance in the main draw at Grand Slams, the WTA’s longest active streak and third longest in history.
“I played a great match out there today, my state of mind was perfect, I was not very tired, I was just super focused on what I had to do,” said Cornet, who turns 32 on Saturday.
“I felt like I was in a bubble and you always have to play a super good match to beat Garbine, she’s such a fighter and even at the end I was a set and a break up but knew she would not let go of a single point.
“I am a bit of a dinosaur on the tour, I’ve been there for 16 years so I have played a lot of matches and faced a lot of situations that I have overcome,” she added. “I think the experience I have helped me today.”
Ai Sugiyama, with 62 appearances, and Italy’s Francesca Schiavone, with 61, have played more consecutive Slams in the Open Era.
Cornet has always proven to be a tough opponent in her four previous meetings with Muguruza.
They split their previous matches, but Cornet prevailed most recently in a third-set tiebreak in the quarterfinals in Berlin last year.
Muguruza struggled from the start in Melbourne. She was broken on her first service game to fall 2-0 behind on the back of six unforced errors in those opening games.
Cornet had three break points to make it 4-0, but the Spaniard saved them all. Muguruza’s serving struggles, however, continued and she had to repel another break point to prevent herself falling behind 5-1 with Cornet returning well.
Cornet still closed out the set in 47 minutes, with the Muguruza winning just 57% of her first serves and an even worse ratio on the second.
The second set went with serve until Cornet brought up a break point in game five with a net volley, converted with a sizzling cross-court forehand to move 3-2 ahead and raced to a convincing win.
