Sport climbers Akiyo Noguchi and Tomoa Narasaki have tied the knot, the pair announced in respective Instagram posts Saturday.

Noguchi won the bronze medal in the Olympic women’s event this summer in her final appearance as a professional climber, while Narasaki could only manage fourth in the men’s category in the sport’s Olympic debut.

“I would like to happily announce that Tomoa and I have recently married. After sharing the experience of competing at the Tokyo Olympics, we decided to officially get married,” the 32-year-old Noguchi, considered the female pioneer of the sport in Japan, wrote in her post.

“Throughout our climbing careers we have both strived toward the same goal, we have pushed each other, side by side. Although I have already retired professionally, together we will overcome any walls that may appear before us.”

Narasaki, winner of the world championship in bouldering in 2016 and 2019 as well as the combined in 2019, will look to bounce back at the 2024 Paris Games.

His fourth-place result at his home Games was considered a major disappointment as he entered the event — featuring combined speed, bouldering and lead disciplines — as a medal favorite.

“As husband and wife, we will continue to set high goals and support each other,” the 25-year-old wrote. “Please continue to support us through our journey.”