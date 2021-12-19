Masaya Okugawa scored for the second straight game on Saturday, helping 10-man Arminia Bielefeld stun Red Bull Leipzig 2-0 in the German Bundesliga.

The impressive away win was only the third victory of the season for lowly Bielefeld and its second straight, following a 2-0 win at home against Bochum on Tuesday.

Janni Serra opened the scoring in the 58th minute at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena, but the visitors’ hopes of another upset were jeopardized by a 70th-minute red card for Fabian Klos.

Okugawa sealed the result with a clinical finish in the 75th minute, making no mistake after having an earlier goal wiped out for offside.

Arminia forward Florian Kruger intercepted an errant pass in attacking territory and quickly found Okugawa, who fired home from the top right of the box while under pressure from three opposing players.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder brought his season tally to five goals in league play.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Makoto Hasebe and Daichi Kamada started for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-0 win against visiting Mainz, while Genki Haraguchi came off the bench in the second half for Union Berlin, which was a 1-0 winner at Bochum.

In the Belgian top flight, Kaoru Mitoma scored his fifth goal of the season for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, helping spark a 3-2 comeback win at home against Cercle Brugge.

Sint-Truiden’s Taichi Hara netted his second goal of the campaign in a 2-1 loss away to Gent.