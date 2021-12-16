World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open with a hand injury that she sustained in training, she said Thursday in a statement released by tournament organizers.
The 29-year-old reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
“Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won’t be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year,” Pliskova said.
Pliskova is the latest in a string of high-profile players who will mist the tournament, a list that includes, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer.
The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.
