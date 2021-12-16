Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he believes taking the COVID-19 vaccine is about “solidarity, loyalty and togetherness” as he revealed his whole squad has had at least two shots.

Premier League fans now have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in the past 48 hours to enter stadiums, a new measure implemented Wednesday as Britain battles a new wave of coronavirus cases caused by the new omicron variant.

Two Premier League matches have been postponed in the past week due to multiple cases at Tottenham and Manchester United, while there have been smaller outbreaks at Leicester, Norwich and Aston Villa.

“We are, like the whole world, concerned about it, but we do what we can,” Klopp said Wednesday. “The vaccination status of the team is quite good. Everyone here is at least double vaccinated and will get a booster as soon as possible.

“The whole vaccination thing is, for me, a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness and we have all the chance to help not only ourselves but other people as well by getting vaccinated.

“There are no two possible answers, there is only one answer. That is how I understand it.”

On Tuesday, Premier League clubs agreed to a number of measures aimed at trying to minimize the disruption caused by the virus.

All top-flight players and staff will have to take a lateral flow test every time they enter their club’s training ground as part of the protocols.

They will also once again have to be tested twice a week. The increased testing sits alongside the other recently introduced emergency measures, including face coverings, limiting time in the treatment room and observing social distancing.

“I support these measures absolutely,” Klopp said. “It is how it is in these times. We get tested before we arrive, go back to the cars and then when the lateral flow is negative, we can enter the training ground.

“Yesterday we were all negative and we hope the same is the case today.”

Klopp would not, however, comment on speculation about the status of the Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to start in Cameroon on Jan. 9.

Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge could be severely impacted by the tournament with top scorers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to represent Egypt and Senegal, respectively.

The European Club Association, which represents leading clubs across the continent, has threatened not to release players due to fears over Covid protocols.

When contacted by AFP, a senior official in the Cameroonian Football Federation dismissed any suggestion the tournament may be called off as “fake news.”