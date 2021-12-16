Urban Meyer was fired as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after less than a year on Wednesday, ending a brief tenure marred by a string of scandals and on-field mediocrity.

The Jags have won just two games this season under Meyer, 57, who was a star as a college coach but has presided over a period of turmoil in the NFL.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan said in a statement on the team’s website shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

“I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

The Tampa Bay Times carried a story on Wednesday in which former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo described Meyer kicking him as he performed a stretching drill alongside teammates in the preseason.

Lambo, who told the newspaper Meyer didn’t call specialists by their names but instead called them “Kicker,” “Punter” or “Long Snapper,” said the incident occurred after he missed field goal attempts in each of the first two preseason games.

Meyer, who joined the team in January, denied the incident.

Khan didn’t address it in his statement, but the Jaguars’ billionaire owner had clearly had enough.

After opening the season 0-4, Meyer drew widespread criticism in October, when social media posts showing him socializing with women in a bar, went viral.

Meyer issued an apology, but Khan responded with a stinging public reprimand, accusing the coach of “inexcusable conduct.”

Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville began with controversy over his recruitment of a former University of Iowa strength coach who had previously been accused of racism and bullying.

NFL.com reported last week that Meyer had called his assistant coaches losers, and that receiver Marvin Jones had become so angry with Meyer’s public and private criticism of the Jaguars’ receivers that he left the team facility and had to be convinced to return.

The Jaguars lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling 20-0 against the Tennessee Titans, and are 2-11.

Khan said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season,” Khan said.

“In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.”