Podiums used during the medal ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be donated to schools attended by medal-winning Japanese athletes, the Tokyo Games organizing committee said Wednesday.

Pieces of the podiums will be sent to the elementary, junior high or special school alma maters of the roughly 200 Japanese Olympic and Paralympic medalists at the Tokyo Games.

The 98 podiums, made using some 24.5 tons of recycled plastic, will each be divided into four pieces before being delivered to the schools.

“The podium is a very special place for athletes. I can’t think of a better way to share such a wonderful part of the games,” organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said.