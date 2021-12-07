Swedish goaltender Robin Lehner will skip next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the 30-year-old said on Monday that his participation would not be ideal for his mental health.

Lehner, who plays for the National Hockey League’s Las Vegas Golden Knights, said it was a tough decision for him to skip the Olympics, which he described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Under its “zero-COVID” policy, China has had what are among the world’s strictest COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Games will be staged without foreign spectators and with all athletes and related personnel contained in a “closed-loop,” subject to daily testing for COVID-19.

“Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health,” Lehner said on Twitter.

“Took (a) long time to make (the) decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have to come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is too much of a risk for me.”

Lehner was expected to compete with Jacob Markstrom for a spot in Sweden’s starting lineup after two-time Olympic medalist Henrik Lundqvist retired earlier this year.

Sweden has twice won gold in the men’s ice hockey event at the Olympics — in 1994 and 2006. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals in Pyeongchang in 2018.