Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu recorded his first assist for Arsenal on Saturday as they beat Newcastle 2-0 at home in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been playing at right-back for the Gunners since his move from Bologna over the summer and his well-weighted cross into the box was volleyed home by Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s second on 66 minutes at Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka had given the home team the lead 10 minutes earlier and Tomiyasu, who sent a low left-footed drive narrowly wide in the first half, helped Arsenal claim another win as it sits fifth in the table.

In 10 games since Tomiyasu’s arrival, Mikel Arteta’s side has won seven and drawn two with their only defeat coming last weekend away to Liverpool.

In Portugal, Shoya Nakajima forced an own goal before getting an assist as Portimonense won 3-0 away to Famalicao.

The 27-year-old, back at his old side on loan from Porto, sent over a left-footed cross that was headed into his own net by defender Alexandre Penetre in the 23rd minute before Nakajima’s through-ball set up Carlinhos 16 minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

In Spain, Takefusa Kubo made his return from a knee injury following a two-month layoff as Mallorca drew 0-0 at home against another of Kubo’s former clubs, Getafe.

The 20-year-old came on in the 68th minute at Visit Mallorca Estadi.