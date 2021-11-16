The NHL on Monday announced a three-game postponement for the COVID-strapped Ottawa Senators, beginning with their Tuesday night game at New Jersey.

The league also will postpone Ottawa’s home game against Nashville on Thursday, and Saturday’s contest vs. the New York Rangers.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of 10 Ottawa Senators Players currently in the NHL’s COVID Protocol, and evidence of continued spread in recent days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Nov. 20. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the league said in a statement.

Further, the league said the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice.

Ottawa is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

The Senators played shorthanded with these nine players sidelined in the COVID protocol: Forwards Austin Watson, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown; defensemen Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Nikita Zaitsev and Josh Brown; and goalie Matt Murray.