Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was on Monday named one of three finalists for the American League’s Most Valuable Player award by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ohtani, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — who beat out Ohtani by two to win the major league home run title — and the Blue Jays’ second baseman Marcus Semien were the top three vote-getters in the AL.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. are the final three up for the award in the National League.

Should Ohtani be named MVP, he would become the first Japanese player since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 and only the second Japanese ever to win the award given annually to one player in each league.

The results will be announced on Nov. 18 on MLB Network.

The BBWAA, a collection of writers and journalists from newspapers, magazines and websites across the country, votes annually for the MVP, Cy Young Award, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year. Veteran members vote for the Hall of Fame.

In 2021, Ohtani’s two-way feats changed perceptions about what is possible in modern baseball.

The 27-year-old finished the season with 46 home runs, 26 stolen bases and 100 RBIs. Defensively, he went 9-2 and posted a 3.18 ERA over 23 starts on the mound.

In Japan, Ohtani was named the 2016 Pacific League MVP in his fourth of five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters.