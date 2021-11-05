Forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored one goal and set up another as Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic edged Hungarian side Ferencvaros 3-2 away in a UEFA Europa League group stage match on Thursday.

At Ferencvaros Stadion in Budapest, Furuhashi opened the scoring three minutes into the match and also assisted on Liel Abada’s winner in the 60th minute, as Glasgow-based Celtic took three points to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

Celtic, managed by former Yokohama F. Marinos boss Postecoglou, move a point behind second-place Real Betis with two games to play in Group G.

At Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece, Daichi Kamada scored an equalizer in the 17th minute as German side Eintracht Frankfurt pulled off a 2-1 Group D victory over Greek club Olympiacos with a stoppage-time winner.

Frankfurt is in an excellent position to win the group, with its 10 points putting it four clear of Olympiacos.

At Stade Louis II in Monaco, Ritsu Doan returned to action after being sidelined for nearly a month due to a knee injury with a substitute appearance for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in a 0-0 Group B draw against Monaco.

Despite missing several players, PSV took a point and remain in the running for a place in the next round. They sit third in the group, three points behind Monaco and one behind Real Sociedad.

The top two teams in each of the eight groups qualify for the Round of 16 in February.