Kawasaki Frontale’s players walked onto the Todoroki Stadium pitch on Wednesday under a clear blue sky almost perfectly matching their uniforms.

By the time they stepped off, the sun was already low in the sky in Kawasaki — as if to make way for yet another gold star as the team secured its fourth J. League first-division title in five years.

Brazilian defender Jesiel’s 34th-minute goal — toed in from three meters away after a scrum in the six-meter box following a free kick — may not have been enough for a win after Urawa Reds salvaged a 1-1 draw through Hiroki Sakai’s last-minute equalizer.

But Frontale received some help from Gamba Osaka, whose 1-0 win over Yokohama F. Marinos left the second-place side unable to catch up to their Kanagawa Prefecture rival in the remaining four rounds of the season.

Both Frontale and F. Marinos now boast four J. League championships, trailing only Kashima Antlers’ eight.

The 2021 season was another masterclass in Frontale dominance, with the team dropping just 17 points out of a possible 102 thus far. Kawasaki’s 85 points after 34 rounds would be record-breaking under regular circumstances, but the team can rise as high as 99 in this year’s expanded J1 campaign — which features 20 clubs instead of the usual 18 after the J. League chose not to implement relegation last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kawasaki Frontale’s Jesiel (left) celebrates after scoring in the first half against Urawa Reds on Wednesday. | KYODO

Just like in 2020, Frontale manager Toru Oniki, leading one of the league’s deepest squads, took full advantage of new pandemic-era rules that gave him access to five substitutes per game.

Kawasaki’s performance throughout 2021 is all the more impressive considering the number of key players who have left the team over the last 10 months. Frontale started the season without legendary playmaker Kengo Nakamura, who retired at the end of 2020, and midfielder Hidemasa Morita, who joined Portugal’s Santa Clara in the winter. The summer transfer window saw two more departures, with young attackers Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) and Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) both joining Morita in Europe.

But to the disappointment of the J1’s other 19 teams there was simply too much talent and experience on hand to slow Frontale down, with only F. Marinos having a chance to catch up as the campaign rounded the home stretch.