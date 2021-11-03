Max Fried hurled six shutout innings and Jorge Soler smashed a towering home run as the Atlanta Braves captured their first World Series since 1995 with a 7-0 rout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Fried bounced back from a couple of subpar performances in his most recent outings to strike out six batters for the Braves, who wrapped up the best-of-seven series in Game 6.

Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves.