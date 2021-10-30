Nagoya Grampus glimpsed the mountaintop nine times before.

On Saturday they finally stood atop it, filling a longstanding void in the team’s trophy case with a 2-0 win over Cerezo Osaka in the J. League YBC Levain Cup final.

Goals by Naoki Maeda and Sho Inagaki were the difference-makers at Saitama Stadium, which hosted a crowd of 17,933 — among the largest seen in the J. League this season due to coronavirus-related attendance restrictions.

The final was Nagoya’s first after nine previous semifinal exits dating back to 1992 — when the tournament, then known as the Nabisco Cup, served as a preamble to the launch of the J. League the following spring. Cerezo had tasted success far more recently, defeating Kawasaki Frontale in the 2017 edition

Those fans, half of whom occupied seats reserved for those with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, patiently endured a defensive first half that featured only a handful of opportunities for either side.

Fireworks finally began to fly at the start of the second half, when a Grampus corner kick was deflected by midfielder Yoichiro Kakitani right into the path of a diving Maeda, who could not miss from a meter in front of the goal line.

Nagoya’s defensive formation — four at the back, at times complemented by two or three additional bodies — had little problem containing Cerezo’s promising attack, with midfielders Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Takashi Inui completely neutralized.

Osaka showed signs of life when veteran striker Yoshito Okubo came on in the 55th minute, but the former golden boot winner saw several good chances go wide

Inagaki put the game away in the 79th minute when he pounced on a rebound after Polish forward Jakub Swierczok’s effort was parried away by Cerezo netminder Kim Jin-hyeon.

Nagoya’s clean sheet was a fitting tribute not only to the efforts of Australian goalkeeper Mitch Langerak, who has recorded a J1-record 19 this season, but to the catenaccio-inspired tactics of Grampus manager Massimo Ficcadenti, who claimed his first silverware in eight years of coaching in Japan.

The Italian, who will have extra reason to celebrate his 54th birthday next weekend, spent two seasons at FC Tokyo and nearly three at Sagan Tosu before replacing Yahiro Kazama at Nagoya in September 2019.