Japan’s 18-year-old world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama landed two quad jumps as he took the lead after the men’s short program at the Asian Open Trophy on Thursday as compatriot Kaori Sakamoto led the women’s event.

Kagiyama nailed a quad salchow and quad toe loop en route to a score of 97.80 in the test event at Capital Indoor Stadium for February’s Beijing Winter Games. Shun Sato, 17, was second among the men with 90.77 points.

“For me, personally, this ice is amazingly easy to skate on,” Kagiyama said. “I’m glad I was able to go all out.”

Sakamoto landed all three of her jumps to take the women’s top spot with compatriot Mai Mihara second. Sakamoto finished with 76.70 points to build a sizable lead over Mihara, who scored 67.83.

“I got a taste of the Olympics and enjoyed it,” Sakamoto said. “I jumped well in the short skate for the first time in a while, so I think it was a good job.”

The tournament is being held without spectators, with the skaters and staff kept in a bubble as a coronavirus countermeasure.