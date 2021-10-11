The Chicago White Sox kept their playoff run alive by roaring back from four runs down to beat the Houston Astros 12-6 in Game 3 of their American League division series on Sunday.

Facing elimination at their home ballpark, the White Sox rallied once, lost the lead and rallied again to cut the deficit in the best-of-five series to 2-1.

The Astros arrived in Chicago eyeing a sweep after winning the first two games in Houston.

Houston’s Kyle Tucker doubled in two runs in a three-run second inning and smacked a two-run home run in the third as Houston took a 5-1 lead.

But Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer off Houston starter Luis Garcia to trim the deficit to 5-3.

Leury Garcia hit a three-run home run off Astros reliever Yimi Garcia to put the White Sox up 6-5.

Houston responded, with Alex Bregman driving in a run with two outs in the fourth inning to knot the score at 6-6.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jose Abreu put Chicago back in front with a run-scoring single that sent Luis Robert to third base.

Houston then brought in Zack Greinke, who induced Grandal to ground out.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel threw to home plate on the play, but the ball deflected off Grandal’s arm, allowing Robert to score.

Houston argued the play in vain and Abreu, who had advanced to third, scored on a hit from Eloy Jimenez.

“I think we made a statement,” Grandal said after the White Sox padded their lead with three runs in the eighth. “We were down by four, but you’ve got to play the whole game.

“We’ve been doing this all year. We had big comebacks and the fact that we did it there, I feel like we have the momentum back — and that’s all we need.”