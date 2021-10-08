Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named the MLB Player of the Year by influential publication Baseball Digest and eBay on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Japanese, who is a favorite to be named American League MVP, received 16 first-place votes from a 19-member panel of baseball writers and announcers that includes former players, managers and executives.

Ohtani was chosen as the Baseball Digest Rookie of the Year in 2018. Baseball Digest is America’s longest-running baseball publication.

Ohtani is the first MLB player to dominate on the mound and at the plate since the legendary Babe Ruth almost 100 years ago.

As a starting pitcher, the right-hander was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts.

In the lineup as a designated hitter, Ohtani hit 46 home runs and had 100 RBIs and 103 runs scored. He became the only player in history with at least 45 home runs, eight triples, 25 doubles and 25 stolen bases in one season.

Ohtani narrowly missed out on the home run crown, but the All-Star is widely expected to win his first AL MVP award this fall.

The AL MVP award will be voted on by the 30 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and the results will likely be announced in November.