Retired yokozuna Hakuho spoke of his relief after drawing an unrivaled career that featured a record 45 championships to a close, a decision he said he made in July.

The Mongolian-born 36-year-old, who earned rebukes from sumo authorities for not always bowing to the sport’s strict protocols, is moving on to a coaching role at his Miyagino stable as sumo elder Magaki.

“I’m filled with a sense of relief,” Hakuho said during a news conference at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Friday.

“I made the decision on the 10th day of the Nagoya meet (in July). My target then was double-digit wins … Once I got the 10th win, I told my stablemaster and all the others in the stable that I’m retiring after this meet.”

Hakuho, who had right knee surgery in August 2020 and again in March, won the Nagoya Basho with a perfect 15-0 record, despite missing all or part of the previous six tournaments.

He beat Terunofuji, then an ozeki, on the final day to secure his last title and said his rival’s presence was one reason behind his decision to call it a day.

“I felt I could leave the rest to him,” Hakuho said.

Hakuho revealed he had been waiting for the right time to make the announcement due to Terunofuji’s promotion to yokozuna, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and disruption at his stable, where a handful of wrestlers were infected with COVID-19 just before the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in September.

Hakuho retires holding numerous records, including 1,187 career wins and 84 tournaments at the ancient sport’s highest rank of yokozuna.

His fierce rivalry with fellow Mongolian-born yokozuna Asashoryu captivated sumo fans until the latter’s retirement in February 2010 left Hakuho as the only active yokozuna and the dominant force in the sport.

He won 63 consecutive bouts through November 2010, equaling the sport’s second-longest winning streak. In January 2011, he became only the third wrestler to win six consecutive grand tournaments after former yokozuna Taiho and Asashoryu.

He claimed the all-time championship record with his 33rd career Emperor’s Cup at the New Year Basho in January 2015, breaking the previous mark set by Taiho.

