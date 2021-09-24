Yu Darvish pitched 5⅓ innings in a no-decision Thursday afternoon and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game losing skid by defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on a walk-off single.

Darvish gave up four runs and three hits, including a two-run homer to Mike Yastrzemski in the second inning, while striking out seven and walking three in front of 31,049 fans at Petco Park.

Victor Caratini’s infield single in the 10th inning off Dominic Leone (3-5) allowed San Diego to avoid being swept by the Giants in the Padres’ final homestand of the season.

Darvish ran into trouble in the top of the sixth. The Japanese right-hander left the game with one out and runners on first and second, to a standing ovation in what will be his final home start of the year.

“I did the minimum work required of a starter (by setting the pace of the game),” Darvish said.

“Last time they took advantage of my breaking pitches so I was careful with how I used them. My fastballs, two-seamers, splitters, they were all effective,” he said.

Tim Hill entered the game and immediately surrendered a go-ahead, three-run homer to Austin Slater, erasing a solid start from Darvish. The Giants rallied against Pierce Johnson in the top of the seventh to tie the game at six.

Ross Detwiler (3-1) tossed a scoreless 10th for San Diego.

With one out and runners on second and third in the bottom of the 10th, Caratini lined a grounder up the middle and Jurickson Profar broke for home to score the winning run.

At Oakland Coliseum in California, Yusei Kikuchi did not factor into the decision in the Seattle Mariners’ 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Kikuchi, who has not won a game since Aug. 3, allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks across just three innings in his 29th start of the season.

“I blame myself for the walks that led to runs,” Kikuchi said.

“My pitches had good velocity, but I pitched behind the count against good hitters and paid the price. The team has been on a winning streak but I haven’t been doing my job. It’s frustrating.”

Luis Torrens hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jake Diekman (3-3) in the sixth and the Mariners completed the franchise’s first-ever four-game road sweep of the Athletics. Joe Smith (3-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to get the win.