The final medals have been awarded and competition at the Tokyo Paralympics has come to a close, bringing down the curtain on Games that took place during a pandemic and were unlike any other.

“Very few countries in the world, if any, could have done what Japan did here,” International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said Sunday. “To deliver these Games in a pandemic situation is something that the Paralympic movement will never forget.”

The Tokyo Paralympics, staged with the host city under a state of emergency, completed 12 days of competition with no major disruptions due to the virus, despite beginning as the number of new cases was on the rise in Tokyo.

Japan’s athletes produced a final flourish on the last day, adding three gold medals to take the nation’s total for the Paralympics to 13 after being shut out at the Rio Games five years ago. Japan finished with 51 medals overall.

China finished on top of the medal table with 96 golds and 207 overall.

The leadup to the 2020 Games was dominated by questions about whether the Olympics and Paralympics could be staged safely during a pandemic and if they should be held at all. Neither completed its run without COVID-19 infections. There were over 200 cases connected to the Paralympics from Aug. 12 through 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to information released by organizers. On Thursday, the organizing committee said a foreign athlete had been hospitalized after contracting the virus.

The Games forged ahead despite the COVID-19 fears, and Parsons on Sunday hailed the Paralympics as a success.

“It was not easy, as you can imagine,” Parsons said. “When the Games were postponed last year, to think how these Games were going to be delivered, if they were going to be delivered … of course there were many moments where we (asked) ourselves, ‘Is this the right thing to do? Can we actually do it?’

“The answer was always yes, thinking mainly about the athletes, thinking about giving a voice to the athletes and giving a voice to 1.2 billion persons with disabilities.”

The Tokyo Paralympics featured 163 delegations, one shy of the record set at the London Games in 2012. Afghanistan was part of that group after its two Paralympians — taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli — were evacuated from Kabul in a secret, multinational undertaking. Their country has been in turmoil since the Taliban seized control of the government.

They were first flown to Paris and, once the IPC confirmed they wished to compete, boarded a flight to Tokyo several days later. Both were able to compete at the 2020 Games. They have been granted humanitarian visas by Australia according to reports on Wednesday.

Like the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to Aug. 8, the Paralympics mostly took place behind closed doors, with teammates, officials and Games volunteers in the stands. There were, however, some spectators, as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and neighboring Chiba Prefecture went ahead with a controversial plan to allow schoolchildren to attend some events.

The Games were delayed by a year due to COVID-19, but were worth the wait for Japan on the field of play. The country reached double digits in gold medals for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games and finished 11th on the medal table.

Shingo Kunieda celebrates after winning gold in men’s wheelchair tennis final on Saturday at Ariake Tennis Park. | AFP-JIJI

Fifty-year-old cyclist Keiko Sugiura won two golds, capturing the women’s C1-3 road race and time trial. Wheelchair racer Tomoki Sato also collected a pair with victories in the men’s T52 400 and 1,500 meters.

Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda, captain of the Japanese delegation and seen as the nation’s strongest gold medal hope before the Games, lived up to his top billing with a dominant showing in the men’s singles competition.

“I wanted this outcome more than anyone and I was looking forward to it,” he said after Saturday’s final. “But to say that I thought I was going to win gold would be false. I still can’t believe that I won gold.”

Kunieda praised Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, who presented the medals after the men’s singles competition, for her leadership during a time when many in the public were loudly voicing their opposition to staging the Games.

“Leading up to the Games, President Hashimoto became a barrier to protect the athletes,” he said.

While Japan’s performance on the field was a tangible success, it will take much longer to gauge the impact the Paralympics had on Japanese society’s understanding of those with disabilities.

“By watching the Paralympic Games I think people’s perception of those with disabilities has changed,” Mami Tani, who competed in the women’s PTS5 triathlon, said Friday. “They see the fun the athletes are having, how energetic they are and how brilliant they are.

“What matters is what happens from here. More and more companies are employing disabled people. It is going to increase in the future. It’s all about a diverse group of people coming together and working together in harmony. It’s not about rules.

“I go to work and nobody treats me differently.”

Parsons said Japan’s athletic triumphs during the Paralympics will help change attitudes.

“I don’t have any doubt that the performance of the Japanese athletes, and how the country is proud of these athletes, but also proud of being able to deliver these Games, that the changing attitude will be ongoing,” he said. “And the future generation of Japanese people will have a more inclusive attitude than the previous generations.”